India is all set to take on Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka at 3.00 pm. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. So the ODI series was supposed to start on July 13, 2021, but it was due to COVID-19 in the bio-bubble. Thus the ODI games were postponed and will begin today. Shikhar Dhawan is the one leading the series as Virar Kohli is busy preparing for the Test series against England. How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

Talking about the Lankan side, Angelo Mathews has opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Whereas, Kusal Perera and Binura Fernando have been ruled out due to injuries. Out of the last five matches played between the two teams India has won four matches. Dasun Shanaka will be leading the home team. The weather is said to be a little problematic as thunderstorms are expected to happen at the start of the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 will be played at the Premadasa Cricket Ground in Colombo. The match will be live from July 18, 2021 (Sunday) starting at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch the IND vs SL 1st ODI, 2021 match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka, live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream 1st ODI of the IND vs SL by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website.

