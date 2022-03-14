Bengaluru, March 14: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne on Monday said he would have been happier if his team had won the second Test against India. Sri Lanka on Monday managed to delay the inevitable as Karunaratne made 107 against a relentless India bowling attack. But the visitors eventually lost the match by 238 runs and the series 2-0.

"I would have been happier if we had won. But it was a tough one, we batted under lights and it was tough. But I have worked hard on my batting. Once I got in, I knew I could get a big one," said Karunaratne in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about where the Test side needs to work hard, Karunaratne remarked, "We have a good team, the batting didn't capitalize on these conditions, the bowling was good, but we kept bowling loose deliveries every now and then, that's what we need to work on going further. There have been several youngsters coming up and this was an experience for them." IND vs SL Stat Highlights 2nd Test 2022 Day 3: Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah Star As India Claim Record Series Win Despite Dimuth Karunaratne’s Hundred.

Karunaratne signed off by wishing veteran pacer Suranga Lakmal good luck for his future after playing his last international match for Sri Lanka. Lakmal had signed an all-format deal of two years with county side Derbyshire.

"One of the best I have seen in my career. I am very happy for him that he's going to county cricket and I know he will do very well there as well. It has been special playing alongside Lakmal and I wish him well for the upcoming county season."

