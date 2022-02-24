Ishan Kishan (89 off 56 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (57 not out off 28 balls) sparkled with scintillating knocks against an underwhelming Sri Lanka bowling attack to set up a convincing 62-run win at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. In a tall chase of 200, Sri Lanka were never in the race from the word go. Indian bowlers did well to keep Sri Lanka to just 137/6 in their 20 overs. IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka by 62 Runs.

India struck with a wicket on the very first ball as Pathum Nissanka played on to his stumps off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kamil Mishara, who was dropped by Venkatesh Iyer at mid-wicket, fell to Kumar two balls later. Janith Liyanage's struggling time at the crease came to an end when he tried to pull from outside the off-stump and got a top-edge flying to point.

Ravindra Jadeja, returning from an injury lay-off, shortened his length and got one to turn and bounce away from an advancing Dinesh Chandimal, resulting in an easy stumping for Ishan Kishan. Sri Lanka's free fall continued as Dasun Shanaka reverse-swept straight to point off Chahal. Shanaka's dismissal made Chahal the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Chamika Karunaratne hit two sixes but gave a thick edge behind to Kishan off Iyer. Meanwhile, check out some stats from the first T20I: India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st T20I 2022.

# Rohit Sharma surpasses Martin Guptill to become leading run-scorer in T20Is.

# Yuzvendra Chahal is now India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

# This is India's tenth consecutive win in T20Is.

# Rohit Sharma joins Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson on most wins (15) by captains at home in T20Is.

# This was India's 15th win over Sri Lanka in 23 T20Is.

Charith Asalanka was the lone ranger for Sri Lanka while Dushmantha Chameera took a six and two fours off Iyer to showcase his batting skills. Asalanka reached his fifty off 43 balls with a flick through mid-wicket and that was the lone bright spot for Sri Lanka in the series opener.

Earlier, Kishan, who didn't have a great time against the West Indies, toyed with the Sri Lanka bowlers and mixed fluency with dismissive shots to reach his highest T20I score. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, stepped up in the last three overs to provide a great finish to India's innings after being pushed into batting first. Post Rohit Sharma's fall, India's scoring went slow but Kishan broke the shackles in the 16th over, dispatching Kumara over long-on, followed by hammering back-to-back fours through point and mid-wicket.

