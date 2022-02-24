24 Feb, 18:18 (IST) Debut for Deepak Hooda All-rounder Deepak Hooda makes his T20I debut. He gets his cap from captain Rohit Sharma.

India would be aiming to continue their winning streak in T20Is when they face Sri Lanka in the T20I series, the first of which begins today, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Having humbled West Indies 3-0 prior to this series, there's no doubt that India would start as overwhelming favourites but Sri Lanka cannot be taken lightly. The India vs Sri Lanka T20I series 2022 would help Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management in finalising the composition of their side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year in Australia. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL T20I Series on TV With Time in IST

With names like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant missing, it would open up opportunities for the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan to make a lasting impact with their performances for the side. India have been dealt with injury blows to Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom were in form in the recently concluded home series against West Indies.

Sri Lanka meanwhile, would be without their star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who contracted COVID-19. Sri Lanka's cricket board reportedly remain hopeful of him getting fit before the series ends.