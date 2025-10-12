India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India is currently engaged in a two-match Test series with West Indies which is part of the World Test Championship 2025-27. India have recently tied a series away from against England and now they aim a win at home in the series against West Indies. They have already won the first Test match played at Ahmedabad and have a 1-0 lead in the series. India have been dominant in the first Test as they won by an innings and 140 runs. In the second Test as well, they are aiming a clean sweep and full points from the match. Shubman Gill has taken up the mantle as the new Indian Test captain and he will look to establish dominance at home, which was broken during the India vs New Zealand series in 2024. IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Stumps: Shubman Gill Scores Century, Ravindra Jadeja Scalps Three Wickets As India Continue Domination Over West Indies.

In the second Test at Delhi, India are in a strong position after the end of Day 2. India are ahead of 378 runs in the first innings after they put up a total of 518/5 on the board and declared. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored centuries. Jaiswal, although could not convert his innings to a double century as he was unfortunately run out on Day 2. Shubman carried on to reach three figures while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel played impactful knocks as well. With the ball in hand, India prevailed as well. Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav picked one. West Indies ended the day on 140/4 and they will have a difficult task on Day 3 of the Test match to keep hopes of comeback alive.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Match Details

Match India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Date Sunday, October 12 Time 9:30 AM IST Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Day 3 of the second Test match between the India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be played on Sunday, October 12. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Day 3 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 3?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian cricket team's home matches and will continue to fulfil the same responsibilities for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 3?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2025 Test series. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs West Indies 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

