Mumbai, October 11: Team India skipper Shubman Gill on Saturday became the fifth player to register the most centuries in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC), as he struck an unbeaten century on the second day of the final Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Gill played an unbeaten knock of 129 runs from 196 balls, which was laced with 16 boundaries and two maximums in his innings. Shubman Gill Surpasses Rohit Sharma's Record of Most Test Centuries for India in WTC, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

With this knock, the right-hand batter now has 2826 runs in 39 matches in the WTC at an average of 43.47 and a strike rate of 61.36, with 10 hundreds to his name. His highest score in the competition is 269, which came against England earlier this year during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

He now joins an elite list of players with the most centuries in WTC history, which includes England's Joe Root (21), Australia's Steve Smith (13), New Zealand's Kane Williamson (11), and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (11).

With this ton, Gill has surpassed former skipper Rohit Sharma for the most centuries by an India player in WTC history, who had nine centuries.

He has also become the 10th-highest run-getter with this knock (129*). The top five players in the list are Root (6080 runs in 69 matches), Smith (4278 runs in 55 encounters), Labuschagne (4225 runs in 53 fixtures), England captain Ben Stokes (3616 runs in 57 games), and Australia opener Travis Head (3300 runs in 52 matches).

The unbeaten ton on Day 2 of the Test match is the fifth by an India captain in a single calendar year. He has become the second one to do so, after Virat Kohli (2017 and 2018). Shubman Gill Scores Maiden Test Hundred As Captain at Home, Reaches Three-Figure Mark in Longest Format for the 10th Time During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

The right-hand batter has also joined the elite list of five or more Test centuries in calendar year by an Indian where there are players like Sachin Tendulkar (7 in 2010), Sunil Gavaskar (5 in 1978, 1983), Rahul Dravid (5 in 2002 and 2011), Gundappa Vishwanath (5 in 1979), Virender Sehwag (5 in 2010), Virat Kohli (5 in 2017, 2018), and Sachin Tendulkar once again (5 in 1999).

Recapping the second session, Team India declared their innings at 518/5 in 134.2 overs in the second session, which came with the help of centuries from captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal against the Caribbeans. In reply to Team India's total of 518, the West Indies batters John Campbell and Tagnarine Chanderpaul came out in the middle to open the innings.

Both West Indies batters began their innings slowly and cautiously. The visitors lost their first wicket at the score of 21 as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Campbell. Shubman Gill Becomes Second Indian Captain To Score Five Test Hundreds in Single Calendar Year After Virat Kohli, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

This was a very lucky wicket for Team India as the batter tried to sweep the ball, but it stuck in Sai Sudarshan's hands, who was standing at short-leg. The Caribbean finished at 26 runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of the first session.

During their bowling in the second session, India used four bowlers, namely Jasprit Bumrah 0/10 in 4 overs, Mohammed Siraj (0/9 in 4 overs), Jadeja (1/5 in 2 overs), and Kuldeep Yadav (0/2 in 1 over). At the stroke of Tea, the West Indies were 26/1 in 11 overs with Chanderpaul (13*) and Alick Athanaze (2*) unbeaten on the crease. The West Indies Cricket Team trails by 492 runs in the match.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)