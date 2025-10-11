India continue to dominate in the second Test match against West Indies as the finish Day 2 on driver's seat. India resumed their first innings on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies second Test at Delhi and added 200 runs to the overnight total. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal got run out unfortunately, Shubman Gill completed his century. Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel joined in with their cameos and India reached 518/5 and declared the innings. Jome Warrican scalped three wickets. In their first innings, West Indies started steady but John Campbell lost his wicket thanks to a tremendous catch from Sai Sudharsan. Although Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze stitched a partnership, both ended up losing their wickets towards the end. Roston Chase also lost his wicket and West Indies ended Day 2 on 140/4 with a deficit of 378 runs still over their shoulders. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers with two wickets. Sai Sudharsan Catch Video: Watch Team India Cricketer's Effort to Dismiss John Campbell During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Stumps

Stumps on Day 2️⃣ 3️⃣ wickets for Ravindra Jadeja 👏 1️⃣ wicket for Kuldeep Yadav 👌 We will be back on Day 3 with #TeamIndia still 378 runs ahead in the 1st innings! Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/GYLslRzj4G#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RPJrajanHV — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2025

