India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The second and final Test of the ongoing two-match series between India National Cricket Team and West Indies National Cricket Team is currently in the grasp of Shubman Gill and Co after two days of action in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 is being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where India find themselves in a commanding position after their batters yielded terrific results on Day 2, which saw bowlers join the party quite late. Shubman Gill Surpasses Rohit Sharma's Record of Most Test Centuries for India in WTC, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, unfortunately, got run out on 175, starting Day 2 on a sour note; however, Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy made amends for the lack of a double ton by the Indian opener, scoring quick-fire knocks. Gill entered the record book, scoring his 10th Test ton, which was his fifth in a single calendar year as India captain in the format, joining an elite list consisting of only Virat Kohli. Reddy and Jurel made 40s before India declared their first innings on 518 for 5, with Gill unbeaten on 129.

In reply, the West Indies started steadily, but a freak catch by Sai Sudharshan ended John Campbell's knock, after which Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze. Chanderpaul and Athanaze added 66 runs for the second wicket before a jugglign effort from KL Rahul ended the former's innings. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with one as West Indies went at stumps on Day 2 at 140 for 4, trailing India by 378 runs. Shubman Gill Becomes Fifth Player With Most Centuries in ICC World Test Championship History, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.