With the five-match T20I series between India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) levelled at 1-1 currently, the third T20I scheduled on 14 December (Wednesday) is interestingly a tiebreaker. Following the amazing attendance at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, the action now shifts to Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra, where the third T20I is set to be played between the two sides. The all-important clash will kick off at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India women pulled off an awe-inspiring win in the second T20I on Sunday after fighting till the last ball of the match to level the series before moving to super over. IND W vs AUS W T20I Series 2022 Tickets: BCCI Announces Free Entry to India vs Australia Remaining Matches for Females

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath continued their impressive show with the bat in the second T20I after scoring unbeaten 82 and 70 runs respectively to put a massive total of 187 on the scoreboard. Captain Alyssa Healy once again missed to translate her double figures into a big knock and was removed by Deepti Sharma. Alyssa Healy's wicket was the only dismissal that Indian bowlers could come up with which once again has sighted a concern over the bowling of the side. Apart from bowling, Indian fielding continued to be awful in the second T20I. However, the Indian batting as usual compensated for the shortcomings.

Smriti Mandhana looked in fine touch as she smashed 79 off 49 and Richa Ghosh further aided with her 26 from 13 balls. With five needed off the last ball, debutant Devika Vaidya stole a boundary to tie the match which was followed by a super over. Smriti once again outshined in the super over to guide the team to a defendable 20-run total. Australia Women failed to chase the super over the target and lost by 4 runs. With the series level on 1-1, the third T20I is anticipated to go down the wire. No changes in the playing XI are anticipated on either side, however, some amendments in the approach of the game could be expected from the hosts when they come on the field to bowl. The pitch in Brabourne Stadium is typically batting-friendly and also provides some turn which could prove helpful to the spinners. Since both sides have strong batting line-ups, the clash could be once again a high-scoring one. IND W vs AUS W Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Women's Cricket Match at Brabourne Stadium

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head Record in T20I

The two have squared off 26 times in T20I thus far. Australia Women have 19 wins whereas India Women emerged victorious in only 7 games. One game had no result.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2022 Key Players

Beth Mooney (AUS-W) Tahlia McGrath (AUS-W) Heather Graham (AUS-W) Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Smriti Mandhana vs Heather Graham and Alyssa Healy against Deepti Sharma will be the key battles to look forward to.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The IND-W vs AU-W 3rd T20I 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra Mumbai on 14 December (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Online Streaming:

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IN-W vs AU-W T20I 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match live on their TV sets. The live streaming of the game will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND-W Likely Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani/Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

AUS-W Likely Playing XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

