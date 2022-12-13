India Women (IND-W) will lock horns with Australia Women (AUS-W) in the third T20I of the five-match T20I series on Wednesday,14 December at CCI-Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The third T20I clash will commence at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IN-W vs AU-W third T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Jemimah Rodrigues Included in ICC's Next Crop of 100% Cricket Superstars Squad.

India Women forced a win against Australia Women in the second T20I after stretching the contest to super over. The scintillating knock of 79 from 49 balls by Smriti Mandhana and sensational cameo of 26 from 13 balls by Richa Gosh in a huge chase of 188 runs, led the side to secure a tie after 20 overs, which was followed by a super over. Smriti Mandhana once again managed to shine as she added 13 off 3 to the total of 20 runs in super over. Skipper Alyssa Healy fought hard to mount the 21 run target in an over by scoring 15 off 4, but the effort never looked enough as IN-W won the super over by 4 runs. With this, India Women also managed to put an end to this year's winning streak of Australia women in T20Is.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alyssa Healy (AU-W), Richa Ghosh (IN-W) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tahlia McGrath (AU-W), Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Beth Mooney (AU-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. Smriti Mandhana Reacts After India’s Sensational Super Over Win Over Australia in 2nd T20I (Check Post).

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Heather Graham (AU-W), Ellyse Perry (AU-W) could be our all-rounder.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Renuka Singh Thakur (IN-W), Alana King (AU-W), Kim Garth (AU-W) could form the bowling attack.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Beth Mooney (AU-W) could be named as the captain of your IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Tahlia McGrath (AU-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

