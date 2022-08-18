The Indian men's cricket team will play a whopping 138 international matches during the next five-year Future Tours & Programme (FTP) Cycle of International Cricket Council (ICC) between May, 2023 to April, 2027. The 'Men In Blue' are slated to play 39 ODIs, 38 Tests and 61 T20Is in the next five-year period. India will play five-Test series against both Australia and England in the next five years. There are a lot of five-match T20I series as the demands of the shortest format cricket matches are mounting day by day. During the next FTP cycle, India would travel to West Indies (July-Aug 2023) for three series including 2 Tests, ODIs and 3 T20Is. The five-Test home series against England is expected to be held between Jan-March in 2024. The Men in Blue will play 27 ODI matches before they play the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, which is scheduled in October-November next year. The 27 ODIs has started with their series against Zimbabwe in Harare. Indian Cricket Team’s Schedule in Men’s FTP 2023-27 Released: Team India to Play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is; No Bilateral Series Against Pakistan

Check Indian Men’s Cricket Team Full Schedule as per ICC’s FTP 2023-27 Cycle:

Time Period (Month) Vs Teams ODIs Tests T20Is 2023- Jan Sri Lanka (Home) 3 0 3 2023- Jan-Feb New Zealand (Home) 3 3 2023- Feb-Mar Australia (Home) 3 4 0 2023- Jul-Aug West Indies (Away) 3 2 3 2023- Sep Australia (Home) 3 0 0 2023- October World Cup (Home) 2023- Nov Australia (Home) 0 0 5 2023-24- Dec-Jan South Africa (Away) 3 2 3 2024- Jan-Mar England (Home) 0 5 0 2024-Jun T20 World Cup (Away) 2024- Jul Sri Lanka (Away) 3 0 3 2024- Sep Bangladesh (Home) 0 2 3 2024- Oct New Zealand (Home) 0 3 0 2024- Nov-Dec Australia (Away) 0 5 0 2025- Jan-Feb England (Home) 3 0 5 2025 – Feb-Mar Champions Trophy (Away) 2025 – Jun-Aug England (Away) 0 5 0 2025 – Aug Bangladesh (Away) 3 0 3 2025- Oct West Indies (Home) 0 2 0 2025- Oct-Nov Australia (Away) 3 0 5 2025- Nov-Dec South Africa (Home) 3 2 5 2026- Jan New Zealand (Home) 3 0 5 2026- Feb-Mar T20 World Cup 2026- Jun Afghanistan (Home) 3 1 0 2026- Jul England (Away) 3 0 5 2026- Aug Sri Lanka (Away) 0 2 0 2026- Sep Afghanistan (Away) 0 0 3 2026- Sep-Oct West Indies (Home) 3 0 5 2026- Oct-Nov New Zealand (Away) 3 2 5 2026- Dec Sri Lanka (Home) 3 0 3 2027- Jan-Feb Australia (Home) 0 5 0

While Australia will be visiting India next year in January in a bid to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a four-Test series as a part of previous cycle, India's next big trip Down Under will be in December-January, 2024-25 when they face Australia in a five-Test series for the first time since 1991. In this cycle, India will play host to Bangladesh for a two-Test series in September 2024. India to get 27 ODIs before '23 ODI WC starting with Zimbabwe series.

