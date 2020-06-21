New Delhi, June 21: Australia opener David Warner stated there is no point having a go at Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the field when the two teams meet for a much-anticipated series later this year.

The four Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.

Earlier, Australia cricketer Matthew Wade had stated that he would not get into a sledging contest with Kohli during the series and Warner also wants to follow similar protocols.

"Virat Kohli is not a person to be poked and no point poking the bear," Warner was quoted as saying during India Today's show Inspiration.

Warner also spoke about the prospect of playing matches behind closed doors and stated it would be surreal playing against Kohli's troops without the vociferous support on both sides.

"It would be very surreal playing against India without the crowd. I want to be selected and be part of that series," Warner said.

"Last time we were not bad but we were beaten by a good team and their bowling was relentless.

"Now, India has got the best batting line up and our bowlers will like to target and the Indian crowd will be eager to see that."

Warner also expressed his readiness for playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League if it ends up taking place instead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the fate of the showpiece event in Australia hangs in balance and the BCCI is looking to host the IPL during that window itself.

"Look, there has been a lot of talk about the T20 World Cup being postponed, the challenges around getting every single nation that participates in the World Cup into Australia, given the fact that we have the quarantine for 14 days," Warner said.

"Nevertheless, making sure we are restricting the chances of a Covid-19 outbreak back into Australia. Those restrictions are in place with the Australian government at the moment.

"We have to obviously abide by those rules and obviously we await the decision from the ICC," he added.

"If the World Cup can't go ahead, then I am very sure and positive that we will be able to come and play in the IPL if that replaces the World Cup schedule.

"If that permits us from Cricket Australia giving the go-ahead to go over there, I am sure we will put our hands up and come and play cricket which at the end of the day is what we love."

