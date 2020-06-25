June 25, 1983, is a special day in the Indian cricket history. 37 years ago, on this day, India won its first World Cup by defeating mighty West Indies in the final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. West Indies were the defending champions and came into the final with an aim to complete the hat-trick of World Cup titles. However, Kapil Dev and his men denied the Caribbean side a victory in the final. The final of 1983 World Cup was low-scoring one. After India’s innings, it appeared as if West Indies would complete third title win. This Day That Year: India Defeat West Indies at Lord’s to Lift the 1983 Cricket World Cup (Watch Highlights).

The target of 184 proved to be a difficult one for West Indies as they lost the match by 43 runs after being bundled out for just 140. India came into the tournament as underdogs and were least favourites to win the final. India’s 1983 World Cup win is one of the greatest stories in the sports world. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at some trivia associated with India’s 1983 World Cup final victory.

West Indies won the toss in the final of 1983 World Cup and elected to field first.

The 1983 World Cup final was ODI number 223.

It was a 60-over per side ODI match.

Indian opener Kris Srikkanth was the top scorer in the 1983 World Cup final. He scored 38 followed by Viv Richards’ 33.

Only four sixes were hit in the match-three by Indian batsmen and one by West Indies batsman.

India’s innings saw 20 extras- five byes, five leg-byes, one no-ball and nine wides.

West Indies innings saw 14 extras- four leg-byes and ten wides.

Mohinder Amarnath was named Man of the Match for his 3/12 bowling figures and 26 runs with the bat.

Amarnath, Andy Roberts, and Madan Lal scalped three wickets each.

Joel Garner and Kapil Dev bowled four maidens each.

Only one batsman was dismissed for a duck in the final, and he was Kirti Azad.

The 43-run stand between Jeff Dujon and Malcolm Marshall for the seventh wicket was the highest partnership in the match.

Barrie Meyer and Dickie Bird were the standing umpires in the 1983 World Cup final.

India made it to the final after beating hosts England in the semi-final. India were placed in Group B along with West Indies, Australia and Zimbabwe. Kapil Dev’s side managed to win four out of six matches in the group stage before qualifying for semis. England’s David Gower (384) was the highest run-scorer in the tournament while India’s Roger Binny (18) emerged as highest wicket-taker.

