The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team has been dominated thoroughly by Shubman Gill and Co. However, it is Ben Stokes-led Three Lions, who have gained a 2-1 lead heading into the break between the Lord's and Old Trafford Tests. India thwarted their chances of winning on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, failing to score 135 runs, as a customary collapse ensured England's thrilling 22-run win in London. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Shubman Gill Reflects on India’s Test Defeat, Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability for Next Match.

With the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 starting on July 23 at Old Trafford, captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir will have ample time to think about possible changes to India's likely XI for the must-win contest, if the visitors want to keep the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy alive before the final and fifth matct at The Oval. Keeping in mind the stakes, let us read what possible changes could India make to their starting 11 for IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 below.

Will Arshdeep Singh Feature In India's Playing XI?

England brought back Jofra Archer for the Lord's Test, which eventually changed the complexion of the contest, and India will be hoping for the same, with the selection of Arshdeep Singh, who will bring in a left-armer angle into play. Arshdeep has been highly successful in limited-overs cricket and displays a decent record in First-Class cricket.

Manchester is a venue where rain makes its presence felt, which could see India utilise Arshdeep's ability to swing the ball. Arshdeep is most likely to replace Akash, who struggled at Lord's, while Mohammed Siraj's place in the XI might also be doubtful owing to his workload management. Injured England Off-Spinner Shoaib Bashir Ruled Out of Remainder of Test Series Against India.

Sai Sudharsan To Get Another Chance?

India's number three slot has been given to Karun Nair, who has been a constant disappointment in the series, which has added pressure on the middle-order. Sai Sudharsan, who featured at Headingley, is a front-runner to replace Nair in the XI, given the left-handed batter gave confidence to the dressing room during his maiden Test outing.

Kuldeep Yadav Returns?

The track at Old Trafford in Manchester has often imitated Asian conditions, which brings in spinners into play, and India have their ace wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav on the bench. Ravindra Jadeja's place in the starting XI is air-tight, which puts Washington Sundar's position in question, in case India eyes a specialist spinning option in Kuldeep Yadav. Shubman Gill Provides Rishabh Pant Injury Update Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester

Yadav's record at Old Trafford is exceptional, with eight wickets from three internationals, which have all been in white-ball format.

India might also be tempted to bring in Shardul Thakur instead of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who gives the side an extra bowling option, with the latter batting as late as number seven, which the Mumbai player could also fill in for.

India’s Likely Playing XI for 4th Test vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharshan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).