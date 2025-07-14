Mumbai, July 15: England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series against India after he sustained a finger fracture during the third Test which the home side won by 22 runs at the Lord's here. The 21-year-old Bashir is scheduled to undergo a surgery later this week. Bashir sustained injury to his little finger of his left-hand on the third day of the Lord's Test while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a powerful low drive straight back to the bowler. Shubman Gill Provides Rishabh Pant Injury Update Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester.

"England men's spinner Shoaib Bashir has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against India. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"England will name their squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in the next couple of days," ECB said.

He bowled just 5.5 overs in India's second innings, but had the honour of ending the visiting side's run chase of 193, scalping the wicket of last batter Mohammed Siraj as England notched a memorable 22-run win. The fourth Test begins on July 23 in Manchester.

