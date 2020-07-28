Ahead of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has heaped praises on all-rounder Andre Russell. The West Indies import is an important member of the KKR squad. The all-rounder has single-handedly won many matches for Knight Riders. Venky believes that KKR have been fortunate to have the services of Russell and has rated him the number one T20 player in the world. IPL 2020 Players Update: Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Other West Indies Cricketers to Miss First Few Matches of Indian Premier League Season 13 Due to CPL T20?

“We’ve been fortunate that Andre Russell has been the No. 1 T20 player in the world. You can say he’s a batsman, bowler, all-rounder but he’s just the No. 1 T20 player in the world. He’s the Michael Jordan of T20 cricket. There’s no question about it,” Venky was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda. IPL 2020: Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Hit Nets As Kolkata Knight Riders Get Ready for T20 League’s Upcoming Season in UAE (Watch Video).

The KKR CEO also praised Russell’s West Indies teammate Sunil Narine. “A lot of people don’t realise that Sunil Narine has been an outstanding all-rounder. Everyone knows how good he is as a bowler, but he’s transformed himself into an all-rounder. That’s because of the opportunities he has got at KKR and he has grabbed them with both hands,” he said.

“It’s incredible the role he plays - opening the batting, bowling at various stages whenever the captain wants him to. That makes it two really strong all-rounders. We are also very fortunate to have people like Pat Cummins and Nitish Rana,” Venky added.

