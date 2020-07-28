Things are heating up as far Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is concerned. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that IPL 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. So, finally we will witness out favourite cricketers in action. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a video clip on Instagram as they get “battle ready” for the IPL 2020. KKR posted compilation clips of all-rounder Andre Russell and fast-bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowling in the nets. IPL 2020 Players Update: Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Other West Indies Cricketers to Miss First Few Matches of Indian Premier League Season 13 Due to CPL T20?

The two-time IPL champions wrote, “ @kl_nagarkoti_5_ and @ar12russell have fixed their eyes 👀 on the money,” in the caption of the latest video post on Instagram. Interestingly, Russell will be seen in action in Caribbean Premier League 2020 first before the IPL 2020, which starts on August 18. The all-rounder plays for Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL T20. IPL 2020: Spectators to be Allowed in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadiums During Indian Premier League Season 13 in UAE?

Here’s KKR’s Post

It will be interesting to see whether Russell will be available for first few matches of IPL 2020 or not. The final of CPL T20 is scheduled to be held on September 10. If Jamaica Tallawahs make it to the final, then Russell will be travelling to UAE late and could be required to go into quarantine for 7-10 days.

