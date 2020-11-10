Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are taking on each other at the IPL 2020 finals at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The winner will take home the coveted trophy and the two teams will leave no stone unturned to win this game. Amid this, Trent Boult gave a perfect start to the team as he scalped a couple of wickets. First, it was Marcus Stoinis who made way to the pavilion and then Ajinkya Rahane followed him soon. Shikhar Dhawan was the one who got bowled by Jayant Yadav. Needless to say that Delhi Capitals were in deep trouble with three early wickets. The Internet was flooded with funny memes on social media. MI vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

Trent Boult scalped a couple of wickets and it was Jayant Yadav who joined the party. Both the wickets by Boult were caught behind the stumps by Quinton de Kock. Stoinis got out on a duck and Rahane on 2. Shikhar Dhawan who was struggling hard while batting, got bowled as he bowled a slower one. This did not go down well with the netizens and they flooded the Internet with funny memes. Check them out below:

This is what happens:

Another one:

Last one

As of now, we have Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer who have the onus of taking Delhi Capitals to a respectable score. The team as of now is in big trouble with three batsmen in the pavilion.

