Wicket: Nathan Coulter-Nile finally gets the breakthrough for Mumbai Indians and it is dangerman Rishabh Pant, who goes back after a fine half-century. This was Pant's first fifty in IPL 2020 but he perishes after playing a shot too many. He had hit a four with the same shot but this time Coulter-Nile bowled it much slower and Hardik Pandya was stationed at fine-leg for this ball. Pant played the shot and found Pandya. Pant c Hardik Pandya b Coulter-Nile 56(38)
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have steamed the Delhi Capitals innings with a 37-run stand after the loss of three quick wickets. Iyer has started really well and found some boundaries while Pant has looked composed and settled against the spinners.
Wicket: Shikhar Dhawan now departs for Delhi Capitals. Jayant Yadav is introduced into the attack for Mumbai Indians and he strikes in his third delivery and gets the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. This was short of a length delivery from Yadav and turned a little away from the batsman. Dhawan wanted to play the big shot over mid-wicket but lost his stumps. Bowled. Dhawan b Jayant Yadav 15(13)
Wicket: Trent Boult strikes again and removes Ajinkya Rahane. This was nothing sort of delivery on the leg-stump but Rahane had moved a little too much on the off-side and didn't have enough room to guide the ball to the fine-leg boundary. He edged the ball back to De Kock behind the stumps. Rahane c de Kock b Boult 2(4)
Excellent first over from Trent Boult gets the big wicket of Marcus Stoinis with his first delivery and also concedes only five runs. Shikhar Dhawan got off with a boundary while new batsman Ajinkya Rahane was off the mark with a single.
Wicket: Trent Boult has struck with the first delivery of the match and dismissed Marcus Stoinis. Boult bowls a back of a length delivery which swings back into the batsman and cramps Stoinis who is all squared up and concedes a thick edge to Quinton de Kock behind. Stoinis c de Kock b Boult 0(1)
Delhi Capitals have gone with the same team while defending champions Mumbai Indians have made one big tactical change to their playing XI for the MI vs DC final. Read Full Toss Report.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Toss: The news from the middle is Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat first. Delhi Capitals have gone with the same team.
MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will chase a record fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they play Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of IPL 2020. Delhi are making their maiden appearance in an IPL final while Mumbai are playing their sixth final, four of which they have won. Delhi are also looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat to MI in IPL 2020 having lost all three previous meetings earlier this season. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, stay tuned for live-action updates. Is MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, Doordarshan National, DD Sports and Star Sports First TV Channels?
Delhi advanced to their maiden IPL final after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 16 runs in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020. They will, however, be wary of Mumbai who have already crushed them three times before this season. A win for Delhi will make them the first team since SRH in 2016 to lift the title for the first time. Delhi have reached their maiden IPL final after a wait of 13 seasons and they will hope the title drought and the long wait can end on this night. Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Clash, Here’s a Look at Mumbai Indians’ History in Indian Premier League Finals.
For Mumbai, it should be a simple strategy. Repeat what they have done three times before this season and clinch the title. They dominated DC each of the three times they have played them this season in IPL 2020. MI won the first match by five wickets and followed it with a nine-wicket victory in the reverse group fixture before also beating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the Qualifier 1.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met each other 27 times in IPL history and MI lead the head-to-head records with 15 wins while Delhi Capitals have won 12 matches. Rohit Sharma’s side have also won the last four meetings between these two teams, three of which have come this season. Mumbai will hope for a fifth successive win to successfully defend the title while Delhi will want to win the game that matters most.