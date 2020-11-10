MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will chase a record fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they play Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of IPL 2020. Delhi are making their maiden appearance in an IPL final while Mumbai are playing their sixth final, four of which they have won. Delhi are also looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat to MI in IPL 2020 having lost all three previous meetings earlier this season. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, stay tuned for live-action updates. Is MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, Doordarshan National, DD Sports and Star Sports First TV Channels?

Delhi advanced to their maiden IPL final after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 16 runs in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020. They will, however, be wary of Mumbai who have already crushed them three times before this season. A win for Delhi will make them the first team since SRH in 2016 to lift the title for the first time. Delhi have reached their maiden IPL final after a wait of 13 seasons and they will hope the title drought and the long wait can end on this night. Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Clash, Here’s a Look at Mumbai Indians’ History in Indian Premier League Finals.

For Mumbai, it should be a simple strategy. Repeat what they have done three times before this season and clinch the title. They dominated DC each of the three times they have played them this season in IPL 2020. MI won the first match by five wickets and followed it with a nine-wicket victory in the reverse group fixture before also beating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the Qualifier 1.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met each other 27 times in IPL history and MI lead the head-to-head records with 15 wins while Delhi Capitals have won 12 matches. Rohit Sharma’s side have also won the last four meetings between these two teams, three of which have come this season. Mumbai will hope for a fifth successive win to successfully defend the title while Delhi will want to win the game that matters most.