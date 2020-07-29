Fans can’t keep calm as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19 in UAE. The social media handles of franchises have also been quite active in recent times and their excitement is evident from their posts. Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from one of IPL matches where the big screen in the stadium says ‘Raining Sixes For KKR.’ The likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and even skipper Dinesh Karthik have smashed many giant sixes while donning the KKR jersey and are expected to showcase their blitzes in the forthcoming tournament too. Andre Russell is Michael Jordan of T20 Cricket, Says KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

“Hit 💜 if you #CantWait to see this on the Big Screen again,” wrote KKR while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans expressed their desire of seeing the KKR mavericks in action again. Have a look. Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Hit Nets As Kolkata Knight Riders Get Ready.

View Post:

Kolkata will step up with a strong squad and will aim to lift the IPL title for the third time. The inclusion of England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has strengthened KKR’s batting line-up even more and the opposition bowlers must vary off the fact.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who bagged the amount of 15.5 crore during auction, is another notable addition to the side and will lead the pace attack in the marquee tournament. Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine will operate in the spin department and will aim to make a mark.

