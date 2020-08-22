Kings XI Punjab is one of the first sides to reach UAE, and the players of the team are nothing but ecstatic. Recently, the official Instagram page of KXIP shared a video in which their skipper KL Rahul can be seen expressing his excitement for the upcoming tournament. The dashing batsman said that he and other players are excited to retake the field after a long halt, and are determined to make a mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Fans were delighted seeing Rahul’s enthusiasm for IPL 2020 as they backed the star batsman to showcase his blitzes in UAE. KL Rahul Flaunts His Chiselled Body in Latest Instagram Picture.

Rahul has been the cornerstone of KXIP batting line-up ever since he joined the franchise in 2018. This time, however, the Karnataka-born cricketer will have an added responsibility of captaincy. Nevertheless, the dasher has established himself as the mainstay of India’s limited-overs side in the past year, and the experience will certainly come handy. Meanwhile, let’s look at Rahul’s views on IPL 2020. KXIP Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kings XI Punjab Team Led by KL Rahul.

Watch Video:

Apart from skipper Rahul, KXIP also have the services of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham and Mohammed Shami who are the proven starts of T20 format and all opposition teams must be aware of the fact. However, the pitches in UAE are known to favour the spinners and the boundaries are also on the larger side. Hence, all the teams will tackle a different challenge.

As of now, KXIP have reached their new den Dubai and players will try to get in the groove as soon as possible.

