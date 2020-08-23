All the teams have reached UAE for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the preparations are underway. Owing to the COVID-19 crisis, players and team management have to serve a six-day quarantine period on their arrival. However, the fact couldn’t restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain from smashing the gym. Recently, the official Twitter page of RCB shared a picture from Kohli’s workout session in which the talismanic batsman looks fit and satisfied. Well, the star batsman is undoubtedly leaving no stones unturned in his practice sessions, and one can expect him to showcase his blitzes when the tournament gets underway on September 19. Virat Kohli Reaches Dubai Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 (See Post).

Kohli and other RCB players reached UAE on Thursday. The Indian players and team management were also joined by South African trio of Dale Steyn, Chris Morris and Kohli’s partner-in-crime AB de Villiers. Well, the players will want to adapt the local conditions as soon as possible to start the tournament on a high note. The RCB skipper, who’ll make a comeback on the field after a six-month halt, is looking determined to make a mark and the opposition teams must be aware of the fact. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s gym selfie. RCB Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Led by Virat Kohli.

Despite being a star-studded team, RCB haven’t been able to lift the IPL title but will like to end their quest in UAE. Along with Kohli, De Villiers, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Parthiv Patel will have the onus to deliver with the bat. At the same time, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will handle the mantle in the bowling department. Notably, many experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg and have backed Kohli and Co to clinch the title in UAE. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the Bangalore-based side will defy the odds or will fall short again. Jason Holder-led Tridents have won one out of their two games.

