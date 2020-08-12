The IPL 2020 is around the corner and the players and the franchises are all set to prepare for the same. Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, the players have started gearing up for the same. Chennai Super Kings will conduct a week-long preparatory camp for the layers before they leave for the IPL 2020. All the players including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu will be the ones who will be joining the camp. Now as per the latest update by CSK, Ravindra Jadeja will not be a part of the camo due to personal commitments. IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates, August 12.

The officials of the Chennai Super Kings confirmed the news and said that the spinner would be absent from the pre-season camp due to his personal commitments. "He has personal commitments," Kasi Viswanathan, the Super Kings chief executive officer said, explaining Jadeja's absence. But CSK skipper will be reaching Chennai in time to board the flight to Dubai on August 21. The preseason camp will focus on fitness and cricket training too.

Vishwanathan further added that Lungi Ngidi and Faf du Plessis will be joining the team from September 1, 2020. The camp will be conducted behind closed doors as the State Government has given a nod to the camp of CSK. The match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium where Laxmipathy Balaji will be the only coach present in the camp. The IPL 2020 was supposed to begin in March 2020, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was delayed and now will be conducted in UAE.

