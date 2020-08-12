IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the governing council received official permission from the government to host the tournament. The league was initially suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic but as lockdown restrictions have eased up, teams and players have started their preparation for the upcoming edition. So ahead of IPL 2020, we keep track of the latest news and updates related to the tournament. IPL 2020 in UAE Gets Green Signal from Government, League Chairman Brijesh Patel Confirms.

IPL was initially planned to be played from March 2020, onwards but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 epidemic. However, with the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, which was scheduled in October-November, BCCI have decided to host the tournament in that window and also have received official permission. All the games will be played behind closed doors in stadiums at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: As VIVO Pulls Out, Let’s Look at the Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League Over the Years.

The official schedule for IPL 2020 is yet to be announced, however, a tentative date of September 19 is mentioned for the tournament to begin with the final being played on November 10. This will be the third time the competition will be played outside India and for the second time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

