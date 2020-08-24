The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is round the corner and players of all the teams are gearing up to make a mark. All the eight sides have landed in UAE for the tournament and are currently serving a six-day quarantine period due to the COVID-19 crisis. The isolation, however, couldn’t restrict Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mayank Agarwal from sweating out ahead of the marquee tournament. In a video shared by KXIP’s official Instagram page, the swashbuckling batsman can be seen working out with a cricket bat. Yes, you read it absolutely right. Agarwal was seen performing overhead squat while lifting a bat. KL Rahul Flaunts His Chiselled Body in Latest Instagram Picture.

Well, the Karnataka-born batsman looks in great shape which is definitely not a great piece of news of the opposition teams. In fact, the comment section of the post also got flooded in a jiffy as fans expressed the desire of seeing the right-handed batsman back on the field. KXIP Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kings XI Punjab Team Led by KL Rahul.

Watch Video:

Agarwal emerged as the cornerstone of India’s Test team in the past year. However, he has to deliver in the upcoming tournament in order to become a regular member of India’s white-ball team. Usually, Agarwal likes to open the innings. However, with the presence of skipper KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, the star batsman might have to deliver in the middle order.

Speaking of KXIP, the team has one of the strongest batting line-ups, and they’ll like to clinch their maiden IPL title. KL Rahul will have the onus to the lead the team and he’s also expected to do well in his maiden leadership assignment in IPL.

