Cricket fever is very high among the fans as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a month away. Players of all the teams are gearing up to make a mark in the gala tournament and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul is no exception. The swashbuckling batsman has been training hard in recent times, and his followers on social media must be aware of the fact. In the latest post on Instagram, the 28-year-old can be seen flaunting his chiselled body while posing with a rope. KL Rahul Gets ‘Good Training Session’ With Head Coach Anil Kumble & Others.

From the looks of the snap, it seems like the picture was taken when Rahul was performing the battling rope exercise which is done to enhance endurance. Well, the veteran cricketer’s love for training is not hidden from anyone as he’s one of the fittest players in the Indian cricket teams. Fans were also impressed seeing Rahul’s well-toned body as the comment section was filled with praises. Meanwhile, let’s look at the picture. KXIP Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kings XI Punjab Team Led by KL Rahul.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram 🦁 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Aug 19, 2020 at 7:26am PDT

The upcoming edition of the IPL, which is slated to get underway on September 19, holds even higher significance as it will mark the return of many prominent players on the field after the COVID-19 break. In the past year, Rahul has emerged as a vital cog of the Indian team in white-ball cricket and is expected to do well in IPL 2020.

Also, along with piling up a mountain of runs, the dasher will also have the onus of leading the side and it will be interesting to see how he’ll react to the test. Notably, the pitches in UAE are known to favour the spinner and the boundaries are also on the larger side. Hence, Rahul and other KXIP players will be tackling a different challenge altogether.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).