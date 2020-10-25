The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official schedule for Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Playoffs. The next stage of the cash-rich competition is set to begin on November 5, 2020, in Dubai. The finals of IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played on November 10, 2020 (Tuesday) in Dubai as well. All the playoff matches have a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST. Download IPL 2020 Playoff Full Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

Indian Premier League 2020, which was first set to be played in March 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and later scheduled in the United Arab Emirates. IPL 2020 started on September 19, 2020, and will end on November 10, 2020. All the playoff matches are scheduled to be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as Sharjah will not host any games. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Date Match Venue Time November 5, 2020 Qualifier 1: Team 1 vs Team 2 Dubai 07:30 pm IST November 6, 2020 Eliminator: Team 3 vs Team 4 Abu Dhabi 07:30 pm IST November 8, 2020 Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Abu Dhabi 07:30 pm IST November 10, 2020 Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Dubai 07:30 pm IST

As it stands in IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the playoff spots in the points table as the competition reaches its business end. However, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and to some extent Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are in contention for a top-four finish.

