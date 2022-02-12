Delhi Capitals is yet another team that has never won the IPL title. Getting the right mix of players has been the top priority for this team too. The IPL 2022 auctions will witness Delhi Capitals being relatively busy during the megaevent in Bangalore. The team had a total purse of Rs 47.5 Cr. Needless to say that they will be quite stringent with their spending owing to their budget so far. The team had retained three names for the upcoming season. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates.

All-rounder Axar Patel, Mumbai's swashbuckling batsman Prithvi Shaw and pacer Anrich Nortje were the retained players for the team. The IPL 2022 will have two new teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. A total of 590 cricketers are going under the hammer. Out of the total number 228 are capped players while 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations.

DC Full Squad for IPL 2022

DC Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction: David Warner, Mitch Marsh,

DC Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje

DC Previous Season Recap: After Shreyas Iyer’s Injury, Rishabh Pant was made the skipper of the team for the remaining season. The team had ended the season with 20 points in their kitty. Back then the team had lost four games out of 14 and won 10.

