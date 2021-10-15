In 2020, IPL faced its first postponement in its history in the aftermath of the global Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament was rescheduled to between September 19 and November 10 (instead of the customary April-May window) as well as hosted outside India, in the UAE. IPL Controversies- Part 30: Angry MS Dhoni Takes Field To Confront Umpires During Clash Against RR in 2019.

Before leaving for the UAE, the Chennai Super Kings camp had a camp in Chennai from August 15 to 20. Then the team left for the UAE. On August 29, Chennai Super Kings announced that Suresh Raina – one of their superstars and an IPL legend in his own right – had left for India for personal reasons. They also expressed their 'complete support to Raina and his family'.

Some rumours (and unofficial reports) suggested that Raina had left because he had not been assigned a hotel room with a balcony. However, the rumours were never confirmed.

‘Sometimes success gets to your head,’ N Srinivasan, owner of the Super Kings, told Outlook in a candid interview. ‘Cricketers are like prima donnas … Like the temperamental actors of the olden days.’

It later transpired that Raina’s uncle and cousins in Pathankot had been murdered by a gang of robbers and that he had wanted to be with their nearest of keen as well as spend more time with his own family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

