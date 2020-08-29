Mumbai Indians has finally completed their six-day long mandatory quarantine after reaching UAE and have finally hit the nets. The players were seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the IPL 2020. All eye were on Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. The franchise went on to share a few videos and pictures of their first nets session in UAE. However, with the current COVID-19 crisis the team made sure to emphasise on safety first as the digital thermometers and sanitizers in place for the players and support staff before they stepped on into the nets. Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Gets ‘Perfect Send-Off’ by Daughter Samaira (View Pic).

The team has opted for the nets session in the evening to beat the heat of Dubai. Along with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar and others were seen sweating it out in the nets. Even the physios in the team were seen wearing kits and masks and maintained social distancing while interaction with the players. You can check out the pictures and the video below:

Another video:

Pictures:

Jasprit Bumrah

No handshakes

Hardik Pandya:

Mahela Jayawardena

From the nets

Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2020 is all set to begin from September 19, 2020. However, the schedule of the tournament will come soon. The Mumbai Indians had won the IPL 2019 and would be looking to keep up their winning steak.

