The personal life of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan has taken centre stage following a significant endorsement from his family. On February 15, 2026, amid the excitement of the T20 World Cup, Kishan’s grandfather publicly confirmed the cricketer’s long-standing relationship with model Aditi Hundia. The revelation came on the heels of Kishan’s standout performance against Pakistan, where his match-winning 77-run knock helped secure a dominant 61-run victory for India in Colombo. India Register 6th Consecutive Win Over Pakistan in T20Is; Ishan Kishan, Bowlers Take Team to Super 8 At T20 World Cup 2026.

The confirmation of the relationship came from Kishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, during an interaction with the media in his ancestral village in Bihar. Speaking candidly about the couple, Pandey stated that the family is ready to accept whoever the cricketer chooses to marry, specifically naming Hundia as his girlfriend.

Pandey noted that Aditi has been in touch with the family and even shared a lighthearted moment where she complimented his youthful appearance after seeing one of his interviews. While the couple has maintained a level of privacy regarding their future, the grandfather’s public blessing has sparked widespread speculation that a wedding may be on the cards following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Who Is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia is a prominent Indian model and beauty pageant titleholder originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Born on January 15, 1997, she has established a successful professional identity independent of her association with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

Hundia is the daughter of Lalit and Babita Hundia and comes from a business-oriented family. She completed her schooling at India International School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA) from St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur.

Early Career and Pageant Success

Hundia’s journey in the glamour industry began in 2016 when she won the title of Elite Miss Rajasthan. Her career gained national momentum in 2017 when she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant, where she was a finalist and won the Miss Rajasthan title.

Her most significant professional milestones arrived in 2018, when she was crowned Miss Diva Supranational. This achievement allowed her to represent India on the international stage at the Miss Supranational contest in Poland. Throughout her career, she has been mentored by former Miss Universe Lara Dutta and has appeared in high-profile projects, including the music video for Armaan Malik’s song "Tootey Khaab".

Social Media and Public Presence

With over 270,000 followers on Instagram, Hundia is a significant fashion and lifestyle influencer. Her profile features a mix of professional modelling shoots, travel diaries, and fitness-related content.

She is known for maintaining a dignified public persona, rarely commenting directly on her personal life despite constant media attention. Her interests outside of modelling include cricket, badminton, and travelling, often sharing glimpses of her active lifestyle with her audience. Ishan Kishan and 'Alva Bains' Pics From Indian Dressing Room After India's T20 World Cup Victory Over Pakistan: Real or AI? Fact Check.

The Famous IPL Match Appearance

While the couple is reported to have been dating since roughly 2019, Hundia first became a viral sensation among cricket fans during the 2019 IPL Final. Cameras captured her cheering for the Mumbai Indians in the stands, leading social media users to quickly identify her as the "mystery girl" supporting Kishan. Since then, her presence at his matches and their occasional supportive interactions on social media have kept the relationship in the public eye, culminating in the recent family confirmation.

