After serving the mandatory six-day quarantine period in UAE, many players have resumed training and Rohit Sharma also belongs to that category. The Mumbai Indians captain was seen batting in nets after a long halt and is looking determined to make a mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, after sweating it out in the first day of training, the Hitman got a perfect send-off from his daughter Samaira. Taking to his official Instagram page, the veteran batsmam shared an adorable picture in which his little girl can be seen giving a peck of his father’s cheeks. Baby Samaira Unimpressed With Dinosaurs As She Watches Jurassic World With Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh.

“Perfect send off for the first day of training,” wrote the 33-year-old while sharing the adorable picture on Instagram. Well, Rohit might take some time to get in the groove again. However, the presence of Samira and his wife Ritika will undoubtedly keep him a great frame of mind. Hence, one can expect the star batsman to showcase his batting blitzes in the gala tournament which is set to get underway in UAE on September 19. Meanwhile, let’s look at the super-cute picture shared by Rohit after his practice session. Rohit Sharma Shares Workout Video With Wife Ritika, Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up With Hilarious Comment.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Perfect send off for the first day of training A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 28, 2020 at 7:31am PDT

Alongside Rohit, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya also hit the nets hard in the first day of their training session. Well, the four-time winners certainly have the services of some of the best T20 players and they are also touted to retain their title.

However, dark clouds are looming over the fate of the tournament as 12 members of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) including pacer Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Also, the official schedule is yet to be released. Nevertheless, fans must keep their fingers crossed in order to see action in the T20 extravaganza.

