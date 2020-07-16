The confusion regarding Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020's future continues. Whether IPL 2020 will be held this year or not, it largely depends on the cancellation of ICC T20 World Cup 2020. The ICC's tournament is all set to be cancelled if a report is to be believed and it means Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will get a window to conduct IPL 2020. As per Outlook's report, the cancellation of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is only "a matter of time." The report further adds that BCCI is looking to host IPL 2020 in United Arab Emirates (UAE) during September-November window. BCCI to Hold Camp for Virat Kohli and Co in Dubai Before IPL 2020: Report.

The report also claims that IPL franchise owners met earlier this week and "they had no qualms in the IPL going overseas this year." If IPL 2020 takes place it will be held behind closed doors. "That's not a problem. IPL is more made for TV and the gate receipts will not be as much even if the crowds come in," said a team owner. KL Rahul Is Missing Cricket, Indian Batsman’s Latest Social Media Post Is All About His Love for the Game.

IPL generates almost 4,000 crores of revenue for BCCI and thus the cricket board is keen to conduct it. If IPL is shifted to UAE, it won be the first time that the country will host the league. In 2014, some of the matches of IPL were held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi due to the general elections in India at that time. If all goes well for BCCI, teams will arrive in UAE a month in advance. "We need a month to prepare but our overseas players will be ready to play," a team owner was quoted as saying in the report.

