Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the Director of Cricket for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The southpaw is regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have graced the game, and his experience would indeed be fruitful to Sanju Samson’s men. Ahead of the gala tournament, Sangakkara answered some question posed to him on social media. Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter page shared the video on Twitter in which the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper can be seen responding to various queries of the fans. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

During the Q/A session, one fan asked Sangakkara whether Rajasthan Royals will sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi in the mega auction next year. “Can we sign Messi in next year’s mega auction, please?” he wrote. With Messi being one of the finest footballers of all time, it’s pretty sure that an IPL franchise will never join forces with him. However, Sangakkara answered the illogical question with a pinch of humour. RR Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Rajasthan Royals’ Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

“Are you talking about Lionel Messi? Well, wonderful to have a player like him. I’m sure with his talent, he can definitely play some cricket as well,” Sangakkara said in the video. Have a look!

Stop what you're doing and watch @KumarSanga2 time it to perfection with his answers to your questions! 😁#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/UGFy2mKV6j — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals suffered their worst campaign last season, finishing last in the team standings with six wins from 14 games. Following their dismal performance, the franchise released their skipper Steve Smith with young Sanju Samson taking over the captaincy role. RR will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

