Ahmedabad, May 30: In the wake of Rajasthan Royals losing the IPL 2022 final to Gujarat Titans, comparisons are being drawn between their charismatic batter Jos Buttler and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli. Buttler, with 863 runs this season, took the Orange Cap. But there was little consolation for the Sanju Samson-led side at it failed to win the title despite the best efforts of the England cricketer. IPL 2022: From Yuzvendra Chahal to Wanindu Hasaranga, Here’s a List of Highest Wicket-Takers for Each Team in Season 15.

With four explosive centuries, most fours and most sixes and the Orange Cap to his name, Buttler capped off his most successful run in the IPL. But more than his run-scoring, it was his ability to switch gears and step out of his comfort zone that showcased the other side of his batting personality. On the other hand, Kohli too was in blistering form in the 2016 edition of the IPL, scoring 973 runs, smashing four centuries and playing the final, but ended up losing the tile to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs. Hardik Pandya Wants To Win the World Cup for India No Matter What Happens.

Those 973 runs from Kohli's bat in 2016 continues to be the highest score ever by a batter in a single IPL season. Royals' Buttler (863 runs) came close this season, but not enough to threaten the former India skipper's record. While the Royals can take heart in the fact that they won the IPL in its inaugural season in 2008 under then-skipper Shane Warne, it's been an endless wait for the Bengaluru side, which is yet to lift the trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).