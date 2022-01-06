New Delhi, January 6: Fantasy sports platform My11Circle has signed up with RP-Sanjiv Goenka group's Lucknow franchise as the official title sponsor of the team for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. The three-year deal will see My11Circle logo featuring on the Lucknow team jersey.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Iyer, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have My11Circle as our Principal Team Sponsor. We thank them for the faith they have shown in our new franchise and are confident that this will be a winning partnership." IPL 2022 Likely To Begin on April 2 in Chennai, Ten Teams All Set To Clash Against Each Other in 15th Edition of the League.

Lucknow franchise is one of the new teams apart from Ahmedabad side in the upcoming season of IPL. The franchise has roped in former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower as their head coach ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction. Lucknow has also appointed former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir as their mentor and Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach.

