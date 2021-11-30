Apart from his prolific performances in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021, David Warner has also been in the news for his rough stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise had not only stripped him from captaincy in the first leg of the tournament which was held in India but also the Australian batsman faced an axe from the playing XI. As we wait for the retention list today, the Australian has confirmed his exit from the Orange Army. IPL 2022 Retention Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Time Details and Updates of Players Retained By Indian Premier League Franchises Ahead Of Mega Auction.

On November 29, 2021, a fan asked him on social media if he would play for the team had he been retained. Warner who is extremely active on social media responded to the fan and confirmed his exit from the team. He said that the franchise will not retain him and he cannot do much about it. David Warner has a huge fan following at SRH. He had led the team to win the IPL 2016 title. For now, check out the screenshot where Warner has spoken about not being retained.

Screenshot:

Comment by David Warner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just after the conclusion of the IPL 2021, the fans had written a letter to the franchise and requested them to retain the Australian. In the open letter, they even pointed out how Warner had worked to not only build up the team but also had played quite a vital role in helping the team walk away with the IPL 2016 title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2021 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).