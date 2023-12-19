IPL 2024 Auction Free Live Streaming and Telecast: It is time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. The IPL 2024 auction features 333 cricketers (local 214 and foreign 119). Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction franchises released some players and they will now be looking to fine tune their squads for the upcoming season. A maximum of 77 slots are available and that will be filled out of the 333 cricketers. Out of 77, around 30 slots belong to foreign or overseas players. IPL 2024 Auction: Sameer Rizvi, Arshin Kulkarni and Other Uncapped Indian Players That Teams Will Be Keeping an Eye On.

Gujarat Titans, who recently had a trade deal with Mumbai Indians, have highest amount left in the purse with 38.15 crore. During the trading window, in an interesting development, Gujarat Titans had their captain Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians. Pandya was later handed MI's captaincy as well. The IPL 2024 auction features top players like Harry Brook, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Shardul Thakur. IPL 2024 Auction: Who Was the Most Expensive Player at Last Year's Bidding Event?

When And At What Time Will IPL 2024 Auction Event Will Start?

The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 (Tuesday) at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the IPL 2024 auction will start at 01:00 pm.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast IPL 2024 Auction Event In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official telecast rights for IPL in India. Hence, the IPL 2024 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and their HD substitutes. The IPL 2024 auction will be available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. The IPL 2024 auction will be available fully on Star Sports 2 and 3 and rest of the channels will telecast India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live which starts from 4:30 pm onwards.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming Of IPL 2024 Auction Event?

While Star Sports holds the telecast rights of IPL. The streaming or digital rights of the lucrative T20 league is with Viacom18. So, the IPL 2024 auction live streaming online will be available on JioCinema mobile app and website and that too for free. JioCinema is available for free across telecom operators.

