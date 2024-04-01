Mumbai Indians have started poorly in the 2024 Indian Premier League with two defeats on the bounce against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. The captaincy controversy has dominated headlines for the team in the build-up to the tournament and it seems to have not died down. Hardik Pandya has a tough job in his hand to turn around the fortunes of the team and the revival will not be easy considering they are facing Rajasthan Royals at home this evening. The Royals have won twice and sit comfortably at third in the standings, only due to an inferior net run rate in comparison to the top two. They have excelled in all departments so far and will be confident of continuing their winning run. Hardik Pandya Spends Quality Time With Son Agastya Ahead of MI vs RR IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma has got good starts in the opening two games but he must bat well past the powerplay stage, to give his team stability. Hardik Pandya has not done well with both bat and ball and it is a worrying sign for the team. Youngster Kwena Maphaka struggled on his IPL debut and there is a feeling he could be dropped as he needs more time to adapt to the conditions. Rohit Sharma Shares a Word With Trent Boult During Training Session Ahead of MI vs RR IPL 2024 Clash (View Pic).

Trent Boult and Nandre Burger may have not picked up wickets in the last game but the duo will enjoy bowling at the Wankhede, under the lights. Avesh Khan is a proven performer in the league and his presence adds further strength to the team. Jos Butler is struggling in the top order but is likely to keep his place in the team.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024 on April 1. The MI vs RR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The MI vs RR live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for MI vs RR in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match. Expect Mumbai Indians to bounce back in style in this game and secure their first points of the season.

