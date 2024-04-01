Mumbai Indians' (MI) former captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowling sensation Trent Boult were spotted sharing a word during the training session in Wankhede Stadium ahead of the IPL 2024 match between MI and RR. The hosts will be looking for their first win and on the other hand, visitors will want to go to the top of the points table with a win. RR have won two in two matches they played in this season, whereas the same cannot be said for MI as they have lost both of their matches as of now. Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya’s Dark Teal Blue Suit, Worn for an Event, Is the Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Style (View Pics).

RoBall vs NewBall ⏳🔥 pic.twitter.com/4IJ2LrXVhN— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 1, 2024

