League leaders Rajasthan Royals will play host to the Mumbai Indians this evening with the home side looking to continue their good run. They have lost just once this season and it took a special effort from the Gujarat Titans to take them down. With Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad breathing down their neck, they will be geared up to face Mumbai, a side they defeated conveniently in the reverse fixture. Opponents Mumbai have struggled for consistency this term under the leadership of Hardik Pandy. They head into the game on the back of a win over Punjab Kings, which was much needed. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Jos Butler played one of the best knocks in the history of the IPL, as his century helped Rajasthan cross the line against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game. The likes of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are the in-form batters as well. In terms of bowling, Trent Boult will lead the charge with the new ball and could put the Mumbai top order under pressure. Shane Bond Tries Kissing Rohit Sharma During Training Session Ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Surya Kumar Yadav is likely to be used as a substitute again for Mumbai and with two fifties to his name already, expect him to be up and raring to go. Rohit Sharma has done well in the powerplays and it is Mumbai’s lower middle order that continues to pose a challenge. In Jasprit Bumrah, they have the league’s best bowler but the others need to step up and be counted as well.

When Is RR vs MI Match 38 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will take on the Mumbai Indians in match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday, April 22. The RR vs MI match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs MI Match 38 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. With English commentary, the RR vs MI live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD. This RR vs MI live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the RR vs MI online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RR vs MI Match 38 of TATA IPL 2024?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a free live stream viewing option of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match. It will be a fiercely contested tie with the home side claiming a victory in the end.

