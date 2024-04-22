Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowling coach Shane Bond who was previously the bowling coach for Mumbai Indians (MI) almost kissed Rohit Sharma during the training session ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2024 clash. The video shows a very positive bond between the two. This will be RR's last home game of the IPL 2024 season and they will be keen on grabbing the win in front of their fans. RR currently is leading the IPL 2024 points table with six wins and only a single loss out of seven matches played. On the other hand, MI sits in the seventh spot in the points table. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Slams Fake News About Hiring Rohit Sharma as PBKS Captain.

Watch Video Here

