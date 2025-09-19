Ireland National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Ireland will be playing England in the second T20 game of a three-match series, with the hosts looking to stay alive with a win here. Ireland did well in the first game with their batters helping them put a mammoth 196 on board, but it was never enough as the visitors chased it down with ease. The hosts will hope to learn from the mistakes they made in that game and come back stronger. Opponents England remain a clinical team boasting of quality in all departments. Led by a young skipper in Jacob Bethell, they will be raring to claim another victory on the bounce. Ireland versus England will be streamed on the FanCode app from 6:00 PM IST. England Defeats Ireland By Four Wickets in IRE vs ENG 1st T20I 2025; Phil Salt's Superb 89 Runs Help Three Lions To Take 1-0 Lead.

Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker effortlessly hit England bowlers all over the park to help Ireland post a big total. Paul Stirling and Ross Adair looked good in the middle, too, highlighting the quality of the home team’s batting. Bowling, though, is a worry with the majority of the bowlers going for an above 11 economy rate.

Phil Salt showcased why he is considered one of the best in the business in T20 cricket with a brilliant 89, opening the innings alongside Jos Butler. Sam Curran and Jacob Bethell got starts as well and looked at ease. Expect the visitors to field an unchanged playing eleven in this game, with Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid as the pick of the bowlers. IRE vs ENG 2025: Ben Calitz Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland’s T20I Series Against England National Cricket Team.

Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Date Friday, September 19 Time 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues The Village, Malahide Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no Live Telecast available

When is Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Ireland National Cricket Team will take on the England National Cricket Team in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Friday, September 19. The IRE vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at The Village, Malahide in Dublin and it starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partner in India for the IRE vs ENG T20I series 2025. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch IRE vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the IRE vs ENG T20I live streaming online viewing option, read below. England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Hints at Harry Brook As Vice-Captaincy Option Ahead of Ashes 2025–26.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming of Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025?

Fans will, however, have an online viewing option for the Ireland vs England T20I series. In India, fans will have live streaming online watching options for the IRE vs ENG 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website, which will require a match pass that costs Rs 25 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 39. England will be tested in this game, but should secure a routine win at the end.

