Ireland and Scotland meet in the Group B match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. The IRE vs SCO ODI cricket match takes place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and has a start time of 12:30 PM. While Ireland have already featured in the tournament, this will be the first match for Scotland. Meanwhile, fans looking for IRE vs SCO ODI live streaming online and live telecast details can scroll down for all the relevant information. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of CWC Qualifying ODI Tournament With Net Run Rate.

Ireland faced a shock defeat against Oman and that have dented their chances of making it to next round somewhat. However, all is not lost for the Irish team as they look to pick their campaign up against familiar rivals Scotland. A five-wicket defeat to Oman would have been alarming for a Test playing side.

Ireland vs Scotland Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, Ireland vs Scotland Group B match of CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

Ireland vs Scotland Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the IRE vs SCO live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the IRE vs SCO ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both the platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).