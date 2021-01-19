Delhi takes on Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy 2021. Both Delhi and Puducherry have played four games each this far. Delhi have won two and lost as many thus far. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Delhi vs Puducherry and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Is Haryana vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?

After losing the first two matches, Puducherry defeated Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai and now they will be eyeing to unsettle Delhi as well. The Delhi vs Puducherry is Elite Group E contest and will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Result: Baroda Beat Gujarat by 12 Runs, Go into Knockouts Unbeaten.

Is Delhi vs Puducherry T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Delhi vs Puducherry match will not be telecast live on TV. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Delhi vs Puducherry will not be available anywhere as well.

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat(w), Lalit Yadav, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Suyal, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Pawan Negi, Kshitiz Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Siddhant Sharma.

Puducherry Squad: S Karthik, Damodaren Rohit(c), Sheldon Jackson(w), Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Rajiv, Santha Moorthy, Sagar Udeshi, A Aravinddaraj, J Manikandan, Premraj Rajavelu, Ragupathy, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Iqlas Naha, Raghu Sharma, Kannan Vignesh, Subramanian Anand, Sagar Trivedi, Pankaj Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).