After months of waiting, the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 is set to start on September 9, which will witness eight Asian teams compete against each other to come out as champions in the 17th edition of the continental competition, which is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in a 20-over format, with the last edition taking place in a One-Day format in 2023, with the Indian national cricket team lifting the trophy. The eight teams taking part in the Asia Cup 2025 are India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

The eight will be divided into groups of two, with India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman clubbed together in Group A, and Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka stacked in Group B. A total of 12 league matches will take place, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 4s, with the first two moving into the Asia Cup 2025 Final. All matches will be played across two cities, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with matches starting at 8:00 PM and 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 5:30 PM matches will only take place on double-header days.

Asia Cup 2025 Details

Series Asia Cup 2025 Date September 9 to September 28 Time 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can watch the third edition of the Asia Cup T20I live telecast on Sony Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, the Asia Cup 2025 matches will live stream online on the Sony LIV app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

