Netherlands and West Indies take on each other in three-match ODI series which is part of the 2020-23 ICC Men’s World Cup Super League. Presently, both West Indies and Netherlands fall outside the automatic qualification spots for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. West Indies more importantly will be looking to pick important points before facing Pakistan in the rescheduled ODI series next month. Meanwhile, for WI vs NED live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down.

While West Indies are currently on tenth spot, Netherlands are on 13th place on the 2020-23 ICC Men’s World Cup Super League points table. Nicholas Pooran will lead the Windies side for the first time after Kieron Pollard’s retirement. West Indies squad features some quality players like Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd. Pakistan vs West Indies ODI Series 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs WI Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

When and Where is NED vs WI 1st ODI 2022?

The NED vs WI 1st ODI 2022 takes place at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen today (May 31). The ODI match will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of NED vs WI ODI 2022?

Sadly, there will be no live tv telecast of West Indies tour of Netherlands in India. However, live streaming online option is available for fans in India. For details continue reading.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of NED vs WI ODI 2022?

In absence of TV telecast, the live streaming online of NED vs WI ODI series will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's mobile app and official website for live streaming online of 1st ODI. The users will have to pay a nominal fee to obtain the access to live streaming.

