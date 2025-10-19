The much-awaited India vs Australia 2025 ODI series is here and it promises some sensational cricketing action and excitement with two of world cricket's best teams locking horns with each other. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI three-match series, the first of which starts on Sunday, October 19, is set to witness the dawn of a new era for the India National Cricket Team in ODIs with Shubman Gill as the new captain. The road to the 2027 ODI World Cup starts here for India and Australia in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI three-match series. While Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, will the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV channels? India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2025: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series will also witness the return to international cricket for two of India's and world cricket's modern-day greats in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Having not worn the India National Cricket Team jersey since the ICC Champions Trophy win earlier this year, a lot of eyeballs would be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with fans as well as critics looking forward to how they perform after such a long gap. Australia have the slight advantage as they will be competing in home conditions, but nonetheless, fans can expect a mouth-watering contest as a historic cricketing rivalry gets renewed in Perth. Will It Rain in Perth During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Is India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series and fans in India can watch the India vs Australia live telecast on its channels. However, fans in India can also watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 live telecast will not be available on DD National.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast on DD Sports

Needless to say, both India and Australia will be seeking to start the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series on a high, which would give them a world of confidence and momentum going into the remaining two games. The last time India and Australia had faced each other in an ODI was way back at the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this year, when the Men in Blue had beaten the Aussies by four wickets in a thrilling clash in Dubai.

