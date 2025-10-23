The India national cricket team lost the first game of the three-match ODI series, and it was not even close. A game shortened due to rain to 26 overs per innings was won by Australia by a big margin of seven wickets, that too with 29 balls to spare. Now, Shubman Gill & co. will be poised to take some revenge on the Australia national cricket team as they meet in the second match of this bilateral. While Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV channels? India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?.

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 match is scheduled to be held at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match will be played on Thursday, October 23, starting at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). This one has big stakes for the Men in Blue, being a do-or-die for them. The side needs to win this one to level the series for now. A loss would decide the fate in Australia's favour, even with the third ODI remaining.

Is India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series and fans in India can watch the India vs Australia live telecast on its channels. However, fans in India can also watch the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast will not be available on DD National. Will It Rain in Adelaide During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 on DD Sports

Besides the Indian cricket team in general, the match is a big test for some big names. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two stalwarts, made just 0 and 8 respectively, in the first ODI, while representing the national side for the first time since March 9. The flop must not continue for long, and at Adelaide, they have to look to get back to runs.

