The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 match is scheduled to be held at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match will be played on Thursday, October 23, starting at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The first ODI was won by the hosts Australia national cricket team. This match was shortened to 26 overs per innings due to rain in Perth. Meanwhile, fans can find out live weather updates in Adelaide during the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 on Thursday.

Team India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill didn't have an ideal start. The Men in Blue struggled with the bat, scoring only 136/9 in the first innings. In return, Australia chased the target in no time, scoring 131/3 in 21.1 overs, after the target was set at 131 in 26 overs, following the DLS method. The next match at Adelaide is a do-or-die for the India national cricket team in this ongoing three-match series.

Will It Rain in Adelaide During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025?

Unlike the first ODI, the weather for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 appears to be good for the game of cricket, with no signs of rain. The temperature is also expected to be pleasant, ideal for cricket, at around 16 degrees Celsius, while the sky appears clear with no signs of rainfall. So, a game without obstructions from rain can be hoped for.

As mentioned earlier, the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 match is a do-or-die for India. A win at the Adelaide Oval would help them level for now, but a loss would end their hopes of winning this three-match bilateral.

